Richmond gas prices increase by 4.6 cents per gallon, according to Gas Buddy

Gas Prices in Richmond increased by 4.6 cents per gallon over the past week, averaging $3.17 per gallon Monday, according to Gas Buddy.(WRDW)
By Joi Bass
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 7:03 AM EST
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Gas Prices in Richmond increased by 4.6 cents per gallon over the past week, averaging $3.17 per gallon Monday, according to Gas Buddy.

According to a survey of 567 stations in Richmond, gas prices are 4.4 cents per gallon higher than a month ago.

The cheapest station in Richmond is $2.92 per gallon, while the most expensive is $3.39 per gallon, which is a 47-cent difference, Gas Buddy says.

