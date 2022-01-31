Richmond gas prices increase by 4.6 cents per gallon, according to Gas Buddy
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 7:03 AM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Gas Prices in Richmond increased by 4.6 cents per gallon over the past week, averaging $3.17 per gallon Monday, according to Gas Buddy.
According to a survey of 567 stations in Richmond, gas prices are 4.4 cents per gallon higher than a month ago.
The cheapest station in Richmond is $2.92 per gallon, while the most expensive is $3.39 per gallon, which is a 47-cent difference, Gas Buddy says.
