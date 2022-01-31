Richmond city leaders to re-examine short-term rental regulations

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Even though regulations have been in place for a year, the City of Richmond is still dealing with fallout over short-term rentals. City leaders say the number of owners who are not compliant with the rules far outweigh those who are.

“We do have operators who want to do this legally and what we hear from them is that it takes too long to get their permits and process organized,” said Katherine Jordan, Richmond City Council.

Out of the 555 properties currently listed as a short-term rental, only 14 have actually been vetted and approved by city hall as of January. Now the city is re-examining its short-term rental laws to make changes.

“There are still some bad apples out there and it doesn’t seem like the regulations we approved have a lot of teeth,” said Kristen Larson, Richmond City Council.

In June 2020, city council approved a series of regulations for short-term rentals including a rule that the rental property must also be the operator’s primary residence, meaning they have to reside there at least 185 days a year. That could be tweaked.

“It needs to be the person’s primary residence if it’s in a residential area. So just like we have underlying zoning where things are residential, commercial, mixed-use, I think that should be our guide as we re-examine this,” said Councilor Jordan.

Councilors also say they need more staff in the planning department to keep up with new short-term rentals coming online and to make sure property owners are compliant.

Councilor Larson also wants to make sure the city is taxing short-term rentals, much like hotels, to generate new revenue.

“Even though we only have a small number that are in compliance, ultimately we should have a large number that are in compliance and this could an additional source of revenue for the city,” said Councilor Larson.

The process just got started on this. Councilors say there will be a public process to sound off on this with council making the final call on any changes to regulations.

