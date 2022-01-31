Healthcare Pros
Golden Milestones
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Richmond city leaders to re-examine short-term rental regulations

City leaders say the number of owners who are not compliant with the rules far outweigh those...
City leaders say the number of owners who are not compliant with the rules far outweigh those who are.(City of Richmond)
By Henry Graff
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 2:06 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Even though regulations have been in place for a year, the City of Richmond is still dealing with fallout over short-term rentals. City leaders say the number of owners who are not compliant with the rules far outweigh those who are.

“We do have operators who want to do this legally and what we hear from them is that it takes too long to get their permits and process organized,” said Katherine Jordan, Richmond City Council.

Out of the 555 properties currently listed as a short-term rental, only 14 have actually been vetted and approved by city hall as of January. Now the city is re-examining its short-term rental laws to make changes.

“There are still some bad apples out there and it doesn’t seem like the regulations we approved have a lot of teeth,” said Kristen Larson, Richmond City Council.

In June 2020, city council approved a series of regulations for short-term rentals including a rule that the rental property must also be the operator’s primary residence, meaning they have to reside there at least 185 days a year. That could be tweaked.

“It needs to be the person’s primary residence if it’s in a residential area. So just like we have underlying zoning where things are residential, commercial, mixed-use, I think that should be our guide as we re-examine this,” said Councilor Jordan.

Councilors also say they need more staff in the planning department to keep up with new short-term rentals coming online and to make sure property owners are compliant.

Councilor Larson also wants to make sure the city is taxing short-term rentals, much like hotels, to generate new revenue.

“Even though we only have a small number that are in compliance, ultimately we should have a large number that are in compliance and this could an additional source of revenue for the city,” said Councilor Larson.

The process just got started on this. Councilors say there will be a public process to sound off on this with council making the final call on any changes to regulations.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

A trooper was burned while attempting at rescue three people from a burning vehicle on I-95.
One dead, three hurt, including trooper in fiery I-95 crash
34-year-old Edin Barrera Reynozo of Richmond is charged with felony hit and run and driving...
Arrest made in fatal hit and run
Chesterfield Police investigate shooting off Midlothian Turnpike
One man killed, another hurt in shooting at Chesterfield hotel
Generic photo.
Man killed in Sussex County tractor trailer crash identified
Tod’Quan Jones
Police find firearms, fentanyl when arresting homicide suspect

Latest News

Richmond officers were called just after 6:30 p.m. to the 4000 block of Midlothian Turnpike on...
Police identify man found dead inside Richmond apartment
“The Organ Thieves” will be used in the curriculum for UNIV 111 and UNIV 112 - both courses...
‘The Organ Thieves’ selected as VCU’s 2022 Common Book
The event is Feb. 2 from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
DiversityX to host Richmond’s Virtual Career Fair with 25+ employers
Existing participants in the program must submit their recertification by March 31 to remain in...
City of Richmond offering real estate tax relief for elderly, disabled residents