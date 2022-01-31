Healthcare Pros
Richmond apartment building condemned following fire

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 3:42 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A City of Richmond building inspector condemned an apartment building following a fire on Monday morning.

Firefighters were called around 6:37 a.m. on Jan. 31 to an apartment building along Richmond Highway.

Crews saw heavy fire coming from the building at the scene and started an offensive attack through the front door.

While an engine company was inside, other crews helped with support efforts from the outside. A vent hole was made in the roof to help with heat and smoke ventilation.

“After crews successfully put out the fire, they checked for fire extension into the attic and walls,” RFD said.

The fire was contained to the apartment where it started.

Everyone inside was able to make it out of the building safely.

The Red Cross is helping at least two people who were displaced.

A building inspector with Richmond condemned the structure.

Investigators believe the fire started due to an electrical malfunction.

