RHHD now accepting walk-ins at all COVID-19 testing events

The Richmond Raceway CTC runs daily Saturday-Wednesday from 9:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.
The Richmond Raceway CTC runs daily Saturday-Wednesday from 9:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.(AP Photo/Kathy Willens, File)
By Joi Bass
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 12:46 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Starting Monday, the Richmond and Henrico Health Districts will no longer require an appointment in order to get tested.

This change will impact the Richmond Raceway CTC and other RHHD run events.

Dr. Melissa Viray, who serves as the Deputy Director of RHHD spoke about the change.

“Through a combination of increasing the number of testing events available to our community members and community transmission starting to come down, our testing capacity is looking much better,” Dr. Viray said. “Folks might still be challenged to find an at-home test, but the availability of PCR tests is much, much better.”

The Richmond Raceway CTC runs daily Saturday-Wednesday from 9:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.

RHHD says individuals who prefer to make an appointment, can continue to do so for most events.

To find a walk-in testing clinic, click here.

