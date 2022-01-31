Healthcare Pros
Golden Milestones
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Positivity rate drops as over 4,000 new COVID-19 cases are reported in Virginia

On Wednesday, 11,126 new cases were reported
On Wednesday, 11,126 new cases were reported
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 4:02 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - COVID-19 cases continue to climb as over 4,000 new cases are being reported in Virginia, while the positivity rate continues to drop.

The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 1,545,636 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia as of Jan. 31, 2022, dating to the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020.

NOTE: VDH is now only updating the cases and testing dashboard Monday through Friday.

On Monday, 4,247 new cases were reported. If you would like to see a breakdown of cases among vaccinated, partially vaccinated, and fully vaccinated people, click here.

Since the pandemic began, there have been 16,217 deaths, with 23 deaths reported in the past 24 hours.

Currently, there are 2,896 patients hospitalized including those with pending coronavirus tests. That data is from the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association (VHHA).

According to Julian Walker with the VHHA, a hospitalization is only added to the total count if it’s the primary reason the patient is hospitalized. For example, if someone went to a hospital with a broken bone and tested positive, they wouldn’t be counted in the coronavirus bed count.

“That is the standard for how we collect the data in the survey that informs the dashboard,” Walker said. ”The question is specifically worded to indicate that we are looking for hospitalizations where COVID is the primary cause.”

On Monday, the 7-day testing positivity rate is 25.5%%. Here’s an explanation of Virginia’s positivity rate

There are a total of 6,734 outbreaks that have happened since the pandemic began. More than 109,454 total COVID-19 cases in Virginia have been associated with an outbreak. VDH requires at least three confirmed cases to classify as an outbreak. This applies to all COVID-19 outbreaks reported to the VDH on or after Jan. 1, 2022.

VDH continues to track testing: 12,306,894 PCR COVID-19 tests have been administered in the state. The department has a website designated for locating COVID-19 testing sites, view it here.

To view NBC12′s latest COVID-19 coverage, click here.

Central VA Case Highlights:

  • Chesterfield: 66,999 cases, 1,286 hospitalizations, 624 deaths
  • Henrico: 59,862 cases, 1,335 hospitalizations, 765 deaths
  • Richmond: 41,739 cases, 1,013 hospitalizations, 401 deaths
  • Hanover: 19,983 cases, 409 hospitalizations, 215 deaths
  • Petersburg: 7,970 cases, 211 hospitalizations, 115 deaths
  • Goochland: 3,569 cases, 79 hospitalizations, 37 deaths

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

A trooper was burned while attempting at rescue three people from a burning vehicle on I-95.
One dead, three hurt, including trooper in fiery I-95 crash
Chesterfield Police investigate shooting off Midlothian Turnpike
Police say fight led to deadly shooting at Chesterfield hotel
34-year-old Edin Barrera Reynozo of Richmond is charged with felony hit and run and driving...
Arrest made in fatal hit and run
Richmond officers were called just after 6:30 p.m. to the 4000 block of Midlothian Turnpike on...
Police identify man found dead inside Richmond apartment
Generic photo.
Man killed in Sussex County tractor trailer crash identified

Latest News

Testing will be available by walk-in and appointment only.
Looking for COVID-19 tests? Here’s some testing opportunities available this week
The Richmond Raceway CTC runs daily Saturday-Wednesday from 9:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.
RHHD now accepting walk-ins at all COVID-19 testing events
Hanover parents prepare to send students back to class with optional mask requirement
Hanover parents prepare to send students back to class with optional mask requirement
The unvaccinated man says no one should be forced to get the vaccine – even if it means he...
Man denied kidney transplant unless he gets COVID vaccine