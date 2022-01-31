Positivity rate drops as over 4,000 new COVID-19 cases are reported in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - COVID-19 cases continue to climb as over 4,000 new cases are being reported in Virginia, while the positivity rate continues to drop.

The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 1,545,636 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia as of Jan. 31, 2022, dating to the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020.

NOTE: VDH is now only updating the cases and testing dashboard Monday through Friday.

On Monday, 4,247 new cases were reported. If you would like to see a breakdown of cases among vaccinated, partially vaccinated, and fully vaccinated people, click here.

Since the pandemic began, there have been 16,217 deaths, with 23 deaths reported in the past 24 hours.

Currently, there are 2,896 patients hospitalized including those with pending coronavirus tests. That data is from the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association (VHHA).

According to Julian Walker with the VHHA, a hospitalization is only added to the total count if it’s the primary reason the patient is hospitalized. For example, if someone went to a hospital with a broken bone and tested positive, they wouldn’t be counted in the coronavirus bed count.

“That is the standard for how we collect the data in the survey that informs the dashboard,” Walker said. ”The question is specifically worded to indicate that we are looking for hospitalizations where COVID is the primary cause.”

On Monday, the 7-day testing positivity rate is 25.5%%. Here’s an explanation of Virginia’s positivity rate

There are a total of 6,734 outbreaks that have happened since the pandemic began. More than 109,454 total COVID-19 cases in Virginia have been associated with an outbreak. VDH requires at least three confirmed cases to classify as an outbreak. This applies to all COVID-19 outbreaks reported to the VDH on or after Jan. 1, 2022.

VDH continues to track testing: 12,306,894 PCR COVID-19 tests have been administered in the state. The department has a website designated for locating COVID-19 testing sites, view it here.

Central VA Case Highlights:

Chesterfield: 66,999 cases, 1,286 hospitalizations, 624 deaths

Henrico: 59,862 cases, 1,335 hospitalizations, 765 deaths

Richmond: 41,739 cases, 1,013 hospitalizations, 401 deaths

Hanover: 19,983 cases, 409 hospitalizations, 215 deaths

Petersburg: 7,970 cases, 211 hospitalizations, 115 deaths

Goochland: 3,569 cases, 79 hospitalizations, 37 deaths

