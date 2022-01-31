Healthcare Pros
Police say fight led to deadly shooting at Chesterfield hotel

Chesterfield Police investigate shooting off Midlothian Turnpike(WWBT)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 2:22 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - One man is dead and another hurt after they were found shot in a Chesterfield hotel.

Officers were called to the Holiday Inn on Midlothian Turnpike just after midnight on Jan. 31.

Police first found a man with gunshot wounds in the lobby before they found a second man who had been shot in a hotel room.

The man found in the hotel room was pronounced dead at the scene. The man found in the lobby was taken to the hospital and expected to recover.

While investigating, police said the two shot at each other during a fight in the hotel room.

Police are still investigating but say there is no ongoing threat to the community.

If you have any information about what happened, call the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

