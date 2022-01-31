Healthcare Pros
Police identify man found dead inside Richmond apartment

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jan. 30, 2022 at 10:05 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened on Saturday evening.

Richmond officers were called just after 6:30 p.m. to the 4000 block of Midlothian Turnpike on Jan. 29.

At the scene, police found Vernon Pope Jr., 51, of Richmond, with a gunshot wound in an apartment. He died at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective J. Crewell at (804) 646-5324 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

