Police: 2nd girl dies following Eastern Shore car crash

WEIRWOOD, Va. (AP) - Virginia State Police say that a second girl has died after a car crash on the Eastern Shore.

State police say the 15-year-old died Sunday at the Children’s Hospital of the Kings Daughters in Norfolk. A 12-year-old girl died in the same crash on Friday morning.

The crash occurred in Northampton County on Route 13 in the Weirwood area.

Police said a Toyota Yaris carrying the girls had stopped on the road near a school bus that was stopped with its lights flashing.

A Ford F-250 pickup then struck the Toyota in the rear. The girls who died were in the Toyota’s back seat.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

