Police: 2nd girl dies following Eastern Shore car crash

By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 4:41 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
WEIRWOOD, Va. (AP) - Virginia State Police say that a second girl has died after a car crash on the Eastern Shore.

State police say the 15-year-old died Sunday at the Children’s Hospital of the Kings Daughters in Norfolk. A 12-year-old girl died in the same crash on Friday morning.

The crash occurred in Northampton County on Route 13 in the Weirwood area.

Police said a Toyota Yaris carrying the girls had stopped on the road near a school bus that was stopped with its lights flashing.

A Ford F-250 pickup then struck the Toyota in the rear. The girls who died were in the Toyota’s back seat.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.   

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

