‘The Organ Thieves’ selected as VCU’s 2022 Common Book

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - “The Organ Thieves: The Shocking Story of the First Heart Transplant in the Segregated South” has been selected as the 2022 Virginia Commonwealth University Common Book.

The award-winning book, written by Pulitzer-nominated journalist Chip Jones, tells the story of Bruce Tucker, a Black man who went to the Medical College of Virginia in Richmond in 1968 with a head injury only to later have his heart taken out and transplanted to the chest of a white businessman.

The book will be read by first-year students at VCU and will be discussed through a series of events by the greater VCU and VCU Health community.

VCU’s Common Book Program is an initiative that seeks to introduce first-year students to complex social issues through a common text.

“This text will allow our first-year students and others across campus to engage with content that is applicable to all disciplines and fields,” Felecia Williams, Ph.D., associate dean in University College and director of the Common Book Program said.

Carley Harrison, a junior psychology major who served on the Common Book selection committee spoke about the book and the insight it provides.

“As a student, I think it’s important that ‘The Organ Thieves’ was chosen for the Common Book because it elucidates racial injustice in medical practices, back in 1968, and now,” Harrison said. “The book details Bruce Tucker’s experience within a Richmond hospital, and as VCU students, we need to acknowledge our community’s history. Racial inequality in medical practices is still affecting millions of people. If students can inherit the lessons bestowed in the book, we’ll have more information to make a change in our community, and for our future.”

“The Organ Thieves” will be used in the curriculum for UNIV 111 and UNIV 112 - both courses required for first-year students.

