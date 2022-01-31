One man killed, another hurt in shooting at Chesterfield hotel

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - One man is dead and another hurt after they were found shot in a Chesterfield hotel.

Officers were called to the Holiday Inn on Midlothian Turnpike just after midnight, and found both victims inside a hotel room.

One man was pronounced dead on scene. The other went to the hospital, and is expected to recover.

Chesterfield police will continue to investigate, but say there is no immediate threat to the community.

If you have any information about what happened, call the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

