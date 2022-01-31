News to Know for Jan. 31: Double shooting in Chesterfield; Hanover Schools mask policy ends; Sunny, dry

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - After three winter storms, and fluctuating temperatures, we’ve finally reached the end of January! However, before we get into our forecast, let’s take a look at our top headlines!

Fatal Shooting at Chesterfield Hotel

Chesterfield Police investigate shooting off Midlothian Turnpike (WWBT)

One man is dead and another hurt in a double shooting overnight. Police say it happened just after midnight at The Holiday Inn off Midlothian Turnpike.

Officers found two men inside a room with gunshot wounds. One victim died at the scene and the other is expected to recover.

Investigators say there’s no immediate threat to the public.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

Deadly, Fiery Crash on I-95

A trooper was burned while attempting at rescue three people from a burning vehicle on I-95. (VIRGINIA STATE POLICE)

Virginia State Troopers are still searching for the cause of a deadly crash on I-95.

Police say the car ran off the road near Route 54 Sunday afternoon, crashed into trees, and caught fire.

The driver and two passengers were pulled from the burning vehicle.

One person was killed, and the other two have serious injuries.

A trooper was burned during the rescue, but police say he’s expected to recover.

Hanover Schools Masks Policy Ends Today

Starting today, Hanover County Schools will give parents the choice on whether their students will wear a mask or not.

This comes after the school board voted to follow Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s executive order.

HCPS says if your student rides the bus to school, they will still need to head out the door with a mask - because the school board’s decision does not impact those rides.

But once the kids get to school buildings, the choice is up to families about whether or not to leave that mask on.

Some parents reaching out to us at NBC12 say this is a step in the right direction, going back to some form of normal, but others are worried about their children, specifically those who may have some medical problems.

Henrico Changes Isolation Period

Henrico County Public Schools

The Henrico School District is changing its quarantine guidelines if a student or staff member tests positive for COVID.

Henrico schools is shortening the isolation time from 10 days to 5 following the latest guidance from the CDC and VDH.

Now, that’s only if symptoms are improving and the person is fever-free for 24 hours.

But, when they return to school, they’re asked to wear a mask for five days.

VSU Students Head Back To Class

Virginia State University in Ettrick. (NBC12)

Virginia State University students are heading back to the classroom today.

The school went virtual for the first two weeks of the spring semester to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

Fans are also once again allowed to attend athletic events at the Multipurpose Center.

However, basketball games will be limited to just 2,500 fans - less than half of the venue’s capacity.

Sunny & Dry

Good news! Sophia Armata says we will have a quiet and mild workweek!

Today will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid-40s and lows in the mid-20s.

