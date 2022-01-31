Man killed in Sussex County tractor trailer crash identified

SUSSEX COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - A Florida man is dead after a tractor-trailer crash early this morning.

Police say Jean Balazar was driving a 2016 Freightliner northbound on I-95 around 2:30 a.m. when he was struck in the rear by a 2018 Freightliner.

Alcides Garcia Olmes, 45, of Orlando was killed on impact.

The crash shut down the northbound lane of I-95 and traffic was rerouted. Roads are now clear.

Police charged Balazar at the scene for defective brakes.

The crash is still under investigation.

