Man to be sentenced for murder of man found dead in burning warehouse

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - One man will be sentenced for the murder of a man found shot to death in a burning warehouse in Nov. 2019.

Police were called on Nov. 1, 2019, around 2:22 a.m., to a warehouse fire along Thurman Street. After the fire was put out, firefighters found Anthony S. Wheeler, 35, of Charles City, shot multiple times. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Johntae D. Sauls pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and is scheduled to be sentenced on Feb. 17.

Sauls was one of three people initially charged with the shooting death. Following a jury trial, Marquise Culpepper was acquitted of all charges, with three others Nolle prosequi or dismissed. The third person charged initially in the case had their charges set aside.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.