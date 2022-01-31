Healthcare Pros
Golden Milestones
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Man to be sentenced for murder of man found dead in burning warehouse

Fire crews are on scene of a large warehouse fire near the Manchester area.
Fire crews are on scene of a large warehouse fire near the Manchester area.(NBC12)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 4:04 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - One man will be sentenced for the murder of a man found shot to death in a burning warehouse in Nov. 2019.

Police were called on Nov. 1, 2019, around 2:22 a.m., to a warehouse fire along Thurman Street. After the fire was put out, firefighters found Anthony S. Wheeler, 35, of Charles City, shot multiple times. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Johntae D. Sauls pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and is scheduled to be sentenced on Feb. 17.

Sauls was one of three people initially charged with the shooting death. Following a jury trial, Marquise Culpepper was acquitted of all charges, with three others Nolle prosequi or dismissed. The third person charged initially in the case had their charges set aside.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

A trooper was burned while attempting at rescue three people from a burning vehicle on I-95.
One dead, three hurt, including trooper in fiery I-95 crash
Chesterfield Police investigate shooting off Midlothian Turnpike
Police say fight led to deadly shooting at Chesterfield hotel
34-year-old Edin Barrera Reynozo of Richmond is charged with felony hit and run and driving...
Arrest made in fatal hit and run
Richmond officers were called just after 6:30 p.m. to the 4000 block of Midlothian Turnpike on...
Police identify man found dead inside Richmond apartment
Generic photo.
Man killed in Sussex County tractor trailer crash identified

Latest News

Virginia State Police say that a second girl has died after a car crash on the Eastern Shore.
Police: 2nd girl dies following Eastern Shore car crash
The increasing threat of sea-level rise on Virginia’s coast means that an afternoon rainstorm...
Safety app for drivers debuts in flood-plagued Virginia city
Newly empowered Republican lawmakers in Virginia who opposed legalizing simple possession of...
Virginia Republicans push for changes in marijuana law
Chesterfield Police investigate shooting off Midlothian Turnpike
Police say fight led to deadly shooting at Chesterfield hotel