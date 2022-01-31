Looking for COVID-19 tests? Here’s some testing opportunities available this week

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - If you have been scrambling to get a COVID-19 test, here’s a look at some testing opportunities available this week.

Richmond Henrico Health Districts

Starting this week, RHHD will now accept walk-ins at all their testing events.

Testing Centers Available by Appointment Only:

The Richmond Raceway CTC

Neighborhood Resource Center

Southwood Apartments

Read here to find a walk-in testing clinic, or by calling 804-205-3501.

If you would like to make an appointment, you can continue to do so.

Chesterfield Health District

The Chesterfield Health District’s Community testing Center at the Chesterfield Fairgrounds will begin accepting walk-ins starting Monday.

The Chesterfield CTC, located at 10300 Courthouse Road provides PCR testing and is open Monday-Thursday from 9:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.

CHD says the last walk-in will be accepted at 5;30 p.m. and patients are advised to enter the fairgrounds through Gate 4.

CTC test results will be automatically sent via text or email to individuals being tested based on the information provided in the appointment system.

Those being tested are asked to wear a face-covering or mask while waiting for their test.

If you would like to schedule an appointment, click here.

