Library of Virginia announces free Black History Month events

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Library of Virginia will host three events in honor of Black History Month.

All of the virtual events, along with a new exhibition, are free and open to the public. Registration for all events is required.

“Virginia Untold: The African American Narrative” is a panel discussion that will be on Feb. 9 from 7-8:30 p.m. It will be a discussion with genealogists, researchers and scholars about a digital project that gives access to records of enslaved and free Black people in the Library of Virginia’s collections. Registration for the event, here.

The Common Ground Virginia History Book Group will meet for a virtual discussion on Feb. 15 from 6-7:30 p.m. of “The 1619 Project: A New Origin Story.” The book is “a collection of essays, short stories, and poetry that explores the legacy of slavery in present-day America.” Register for the event, here.

On Feb. 17, join Rohulamin Quander, author of The Quanders: Since 1684, An Enduring African American Legacy, and the Library of Virginia’s director of Public Services and Outreach for a discussion about the history of one of America’s oldest African American families. The discussion will run from 6-7:30 p.m. Register for the event, here.

There is also a new related exhibition that runs from Feb. 17 through Nov. 19 that citizens can visit in the Library of Virginia Exhibition Gallery & Lobby.

“Although it’s not specifically a Black history exhibition, Your Humble Petitioner reveals several poignant stories of enslaved and formerly enslaved Black Virginians that can be found in the Library’s Legislative Petitions Collection. The collection contains a gold mine of historical information not available anywhere else,” a release said.

