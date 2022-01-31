Henrico Schools allowing maskless students in class despite district-wide policy

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico County Public Schools (HCPS) has said it is keeping its policy of universal masking in place, but an email was sent to some teachers on Jan. 28 shows some students may be allowed to learn in a classroom without a mask.

Several teachers at Deep Run High School received the email from administrators on Friday afternoon. It has left parents and teachers countywide saying the school system is violating its own policy.

HCPS spokeswoman Eileen Cox said the school division utilizes other mitigation measures to keep students learning in person.

“Just disbelief at the way this was communicated to both the staff and the parents of students at the school,” said Deep Run High School parent April Sullivan.

Sullivan got word of the change after seeing the email sent to several Deep Run teachers. She’s frustrated that she and other parents were never notified about this adjustment.

The email from administrators explained how several students learned outside of the classroom last week due to not wearing a mask. As of Jan. 31 (Monday), those students would be allowed back in the class unmasked after the school system developed plans to bring them back safely.

“The very fact that they are willing to bend [to] the whims of less than 1% of the student body population... I just can’t understand what Henrico Schools thinks they’re doing; what the administration is doing,” Sullivan said.

Out of the nearly 49,000 Henrico students, Cox said, “about a dozen families will not allow their children to wear a mask citing executive order two.”

However, a source said there are at least a dozen students at Deep Run High School alone who fall into this category, and at least one at Douglas Freeman High School, whose parent spoke with NBC12.

Henrico Schools continues to watch court cases surrounding the executive order.

“Therefore, in alignment with Jan. 21 guidance from the Virginia departments of education and health, we are leveraging our other mitigation measures to keep students learning in classrooms, including using plexiglass desk shields and extended social distancing,” Cox said.

“Why do you even have to do that because you don’t have to do that,” Sullivan asked. “What you can do is say, ‘no, you will wear a mask, or you won’t come to school, just like everyone else.’”

According to Henrico Schools, the division continues to work with individual families about concerns with mask use.

“Our goal is to have every student learn in person using layered mitigation strategies to reduce the spread of illness,” Cox said.

Monday afternoon, NBC12 spoke with a parent, Scott Edwards, who is for parent choice when it comes to masks in school.

“As long as they aren’t ostracizing kids, this is a more common-sense approach,” Edwards said. “It would be nice if they engaged parents. Many of us have been solving these issues over the last several years in our workplaces.”

Meanwhile, the Henrico Education Association (HEA) calls the move a “slap in the face” to disabled and immunocompromised students. HEA President, Patrick Miller, calling on the school system to “fix this egregious error” and to issue the same consequences they would if other students broke other rules.

“If my daughter showed up to school in daisy dukes, do you think if I said, ‘no, she’s going to go to school in daisy dukes because she gets to have in-person learning, and you can’t tell her she can’t wear that just like you can’t tell little Johnny over there that he has to wear a mask,’” Sullivan said. “Do they not realize the can of worms they are opening?”

During the school board’s Jan. 27 work session meeting, the HCPS health committee updated COVID-19 transmission in the county and the schools.

Chief of Staff Dr. Beth Teigen spoke briefly about mask transition plans as well, despite reiterating the universal mask policy in place. During that presentation, Teigen said the health committee was working to develop a plan to address any future steps to take with easing mask restrictions in the school system.

The recommendation would be shared with the leadership team first, followed by a formal announcement at the Feb. 10 work session meeting.

