Hanover parents prepare to send students back to class with optional mask requirement

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Parents in Hanover County will have the choice on Monday to send their students back to class with a mask or maskless after the school board voted to follow Governor Glenn Youngkin’s executive order.

Some parents say they are excited to send their child back to class, while others are still not sure if their student will return.

For the first time in a long time, Hanover County parents, like Kimberly Thurston, say they feel some things are finally returning to normal.

“My kids are excited about being able to go back to school without their masks on, being able to see their friend’s faces, and getting back to normal,” Thurston said.

Thurston says she’s one of the many parents who are praising the school board for its unanimous decision last week, but other parents say they’re still on the fence about returning to school on Monday.

“We’re still talking about it; honestly, I don’t know,” a parent against the change said.

The parent NBC12 spoke with did not want to be identified but says she’s concerned about how susceptible her child could be to catching COVID-19 without masks in place.

“Other parents have been given the option to decide to have their children wear a mask or not wear a mask,“ the parent said. “Families of children with medical concerns and with diagnosed medical conditions, we aren’t given that option.”

The parent says she feels it’s unfair after the masking change that her student will likely not be able to be a part of Hanover’s online learning program.

According to a message sent out to parents, families could sign up to be on a waitlist for the program but did not want to provide false hope that their child could be accommodated.

“Hanover County now says your decision in June was your decision for the entire year,” the parent said. “That’s fine, but you need to provide people who have medical conditions an alternative arraignment.”

The school division says because those decisions were made before the school year started it is unable to overhaul its staff.

In the meantime, the school division says it’s keeping up with its mitigation strategies and asks parents to speak with school principals on any additional support they may need.

In addition to what is already included about the Online School in the message, the school administration says if a child has either physical or mental health concerns, they can begin a 504 process (Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act of 1973) with the school to consider school-based accommodations.

School administration can also explore homebound services, also related to physical or mental health concerns.

The school division says if a child does not have specific physical or mental health concerns, the school principal can still collaborate with families to see how they can help them gain more comfort with their children attending school in person.

Hanover County Public Schools says the mask change does not apply to riding school buses, and a mask will still be required.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.