Gelati Celesti opening early for National Ice Cream for Breakfast Day

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - You will have the perfect excuse to have ice cream for breakfast come Feb. 5!

Gelati Celesti locations will open early that day in celebration of National Ice Cream for Breakfast Day.

If getting out of bed early for ice cream isn’t enough motivation for you, wear your pajamas and you’ll get a free donut!

“This is the third time we’re opening early for Ice Cream for Breakfast Day – and celebrating with a free donut for all customers wearing their PJs” said Steve Rosser, Owner and President. “It’s our favorite morning of the year and a huge hit with the community. Who doesn’t love to stay in their jammies and indulge in some sweet treats in the morning, even if it’s cold out!”

If you don’t want to wear your pajamas, you can still buy a donut for $1.

Scoops will start being served at 9 a.m. and the donut promotion lasts until noon.

You can grab breakfast at any of the following locations on Feb. 5:

Bon Air: 3004 Stony Point Road

Grove Avenue: 5808 Grove Avenue

Mechanicsville (truck): 9357 Atlee Road

Scott’s Addition:1400 N. Arthur Ashe Boulevard

Short Pump: 11805 West Broad Street

Swift Creek: 13487 Hull Street Road

West End: 8906 West Broad Street

Hilltop, Virginia Beach: 754 First Colonial Road

Town Center: Virginia Beach: 4485 Virginia Beach Boulevard

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.