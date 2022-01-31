Healthcare Pros
Golden Milestones
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Gelati Celesti opening early for National Ice Cream for Breakfast Day

Gelati Celesti will be opening all locations early to celebrate National Ice Cream for...
Gelati Celesti will be opening all locations early to celebrate National Ice Cream for Breakfast Day.(Gelati Celesti Instagram)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 4:52 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - You will have the perfect excuse to have ice cream for breakfast come Feb. 5!

Gelati Celesti locations will open early that day in celebration of National Ice Cream for Breakfast Day.

If getting out of bed early for ice cream isn’t enough motivation for you, wear your pajamas and you’ll get a free donut!

“This is the third time we’re opening early for Ice Cream for Breakfast Day – and celebrating with a free donut for all customers wearing their PJs” said Steve Rosser, Owner and President. “It’s our favorite morning of the year and a huge hit with the community. Who doesn’t love to stay in their jammies and indulge in some sweet treats in the morning, even if it’s cold out!”

If you don’t want to wear your pajamas, you can still buy a donut for $1.

Scoops will start being served at 9 a.m. and the donut promotion lasts until noon.

You can grab breakfast at any of the following locations on Feb. 5:

  • Bon Air: 3004 Stony Point Road
  • Grove Avenue: 5808 Grove Avenue
  • Mechanicsville (truck): 9357 Atlee Road
  • Scott’s Addition:1400 N. Arthur Ashe Boulevard
  • Short Pump: 11805 West Broad Street
  • Swift Creek: 13487 Hull Street Road
  • West End: 8906 West Broad Street
  • Hilltop, Virginia Beach: 754 First Colonial Road
  • Town Center: Virginia Beach: 4485 Virginia Beach Boulevard

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

A trooper was burned while attempting at rescue three people from a burning vehicle on I-95.
One dead, three hurt, including trooper in fiery I-95 crash
Chesterfield Police investigate shooting off Midlothian Turnpike
Police say fight led to deadly shooting at Chesterfield hotel
34-year-old Edin Barrera Reynozo of Richmond is charged with felony hit and run and driving...
Arrest made in fatal hit and run
Richmond officers were called just after 6:30 p.m. to the 4000 block of Midlothian Turnpike on...
Police identify man found dead inside Richmond apartment
Generic photo.
Man killed in Sussex County tractor trailer crash identified

Latest News

The Library of Virginia
Library of Virginia announces free Black History Month events
Catholic Schools Week: Now Through Feb. 5
Catholic Schools Week: Now Through Feb. 5
Feed More needs volunteers to return to pre-pandemic deliveries
Feed More needs volunteers to return to pre-pandemic deliveries
Meals on Wheels volunteers deliver to their diners after the snowstorm.
Feed More needs volunteers to return to pre-pandemic deliveries