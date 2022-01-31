Forecast: Quiet & mild through most of the week
Sunny and dry through Wednesday
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Weather stays quiet until the end of the coming workweek.
Monday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 20s, highs in the mid 40s.
Tuesday: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the mid to upper 40s.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the low 50s.
Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of a few showers, more likely late in the day. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the low 60s. (PM Rain Chance: 60%)
Friday: Overcast with showers likely through the morning. Lows in the low 40s, highs near 60 midday, then much colder late in the day. (AM Rain Chance: 80%)
Saturday: Partly sunny. Lows in the upper 20s, highs in the upper 30s.
Sunday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 20s, highs in the low 40s.
