Forecast: Quiet & mild through most of the week

Sunny and dry through Wednesday
By Sophia Armata
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 3:49 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Weather stays quiet until the end of the coming workweek.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 20s, highs in the mid 40s.

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the mid to upper 40s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the low 50s.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of a few showers, more likely late in the day. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the low 60s. (PM Rain Chance: 60%)

Friday: Overcast with showers likely through the morning. Lows in the low 40s, highs near 60 midday, then much colder late in the day. (AM Rain Chance: 80%)

Saturday: Partly sunny. Lows in the upper 20s, highs in the upper 30s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 20s, highs in the low 40s.

