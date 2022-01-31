Healthcare Pros
Golden Milestones
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Expert explains what it means if you’re COVID-19 positive after 10 days

(FILE)
(FILE)
By Rachel Hirschheimer
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 1:42 PM EST|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A medical expert says you need to remain cautious if you continue to get a positive COVID-19 result even after you’ve isolated for five days.

According to the CDC, “people with COVID-19 should isolate for five days and if they are asymptomatic or their symptoms are resolving (without fever for 24 hours), follow that by five days of wearing a mask when around others to minimize the risk of infecting people they encounter.”

“The fact that you feel OK does not mean you are not contagious. You could still pass it on to others, even if you don’t have symptoms at all,” Doctor Taison Bell with UVA Health said. “I do think it’s a good idea, especially if you’re going to try to stop isolation at day five, I think it’s a good idea to get a rapid test. If that rapid test is positive, that is a good indication that you can still be infectious.”

Once you hit day 10 after you’ve been infected and do not have symptoms, Dr. Bell says you are most likely not contagious.

“I think for the vast majority of people once you hit day 10, I’d be comfortable with folks going back to work or back into society, again, with a high-quality mask regardless of what the test results show at that time,” the doctor said.

Bell still recommends getting a rapid test before heading back into the office.

“Many people, and myself included, would suggest getting a test at that point, before going back into the work environment or wherever you’re going. The CDC will say that you don’t necessarily have to test. If that test is negative, you finish the rest of that 10 day period with a high-quality mask. If it’s positive, you continue to test until you’re negative,” Bell said.

If you can’t find a rapid test 10 days after testing positive, Bell has this advice for you: “I would say at that 10 day mark, I don’t think there’s much utility to continue to test as long as your symptoms are better, you don’t have a fever and you’re wearing a high-quality mask. That’s what’s really important,” he said.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

A trooper was burned while attempting at rescue three people from a burning vehicle on I-95.
One dead, three hurt, including trooper in fiery I-95 crash
Chesterfield Police investigate shooting off Midlothian Turnpike
Police say fight led to deadly shooting at Chesterfield hotel
34-year-old Edin Barrera Reynozo of Richmond is charged with felony hit and run and driving...
Arrest made in fatal hit and run
Richmond officers were called just after 6:30 p.m. to the 4000 block of Midlothian Turnpike on...
Police identify man found dead inside Richmond apartment
Generic photo.
Man killed in Sussex County tractor trailer crash identified

Latest News

A group gathered outside Meadowbrook High School in Chesterfield Monday evening for a pro-mask...
Chesterfield parents gather for pro-mask rally outside budget meeting
Hampton Police
Hampton Police look for missing child
VCU campus.
VCU ends policy requiring COVID vaccine for students
Masks will still be required while riding buses
First day of no mask mandate or contact tracing in Hanover County Public Schools
Programs bridging public schools and homeschooling are growing fast, but critics worry about...
Buy the Book: Public dollars pay for Netflix, trips to the zoo and karate lessons for kids learning from home