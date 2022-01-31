DiversityX to host Richmond’s Virtual Career Fair with 25+ employers

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - DiversityX is hosting another Virtual Diversity Career Fiar to help minorities, members of the LGBTQIA+ community, and people with disabilities find a new career.

The event is Feb. 2 from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. and will allow job seekers to meet with 25+ employers including Wells Fargo, Citigroup, Marathon Petroleum, and others.

This event will give attendees an opportunity to interview with employers, educational institutions, and franchisors.

Applicants are encouraged to upload their resumes after registering. Companies may begin screening resumes before the event and invite applicants to visit their specific chat sessions and/or schedule interviews before, during, or after the event.

