City of Richmond offering real estate tax relief for elderly, disabled residents

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Good news for elderly and disabled residents in the City of Richmond looking for some relief - the city is now accepting applications and recertifications for their Tax Relief for the Elderly and Disabled Program.

Existing participants in the program must submit their recertification by March 31 to remain in the program. While new applicants and those without remaining recertifications must submit an application by June 15.

The city says can apply for tax relief or a tax freeze - both run on a three-year cycle.

Residents are eligible for the program if, as of 2021 they:

- Are 65 years of age or older or permanently disabled;

- Own and live in their own home;

- Have an annual household income less than $60,000;

- Have owner and spouse assets totaling less than $350,000 (excluding the value of their home and one acre of land); and

- Are current on their real estate taxes.

If you are a caretaker or loved one of an elderly or disabled Richmonder, you can fill out the Authorized Representative Form, or present your Power of Attorney document.

