Chesterfield Education Association: Votes no confidence in school board

On Jan. 27, the school board’s decision allowing for optional masking went into effect.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 12:28 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - The Chesterfield Education Association officially voted they have no confidence in the county’s school board in lieu of the school district’s decision to rescind the mask mandate in schools.

In a release, the organization says this vote reflects a lack of confidence in Chesterfield County School Board members’ ability to lead ethically and equitably.

On Jan. 27, the school board’s decision allowing for optional masking went into effect.

They add that the school district’s decision demonstrates the school board’s lack of a sincere desire to support a meaningfully safe environment in their school buildings.

CEA is requesting that CCPS provide the following:

  • Properly sized KN95 masks and take home COVID tests are readily accessible and available to all staff and students
  • 10-day quarantine for staff and students unless a rest to return protocol is in place
  • Continued contact tracing and maintaining the county COVID reporting dashboard with fidelity
  • A clearly written and communicated plan to maintain safe and equitable in-person learning that discloses the minimum percentage of instructional staff needed in a building
  • Accommodations so staff with medical disabilities can maintain mask requirements in the classroom and not be assigned duties in areas requiring contact with staff and students not wearing masks
  • Staff choice in giving up their planning period for coverage without repercussions or disciplinary action upon refusal

