Chesterfield County leaders seek input from residents on rezoning plans for Matoaca District

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - In Chesterfield, county leaders want to hear from residents about plans to rezone the Upper Magnolia Green property in the Matoaca District.

The county purchased the property back in 2020 with the intent to redevelop the area. The rezoning proposal includes plans to extend Powhite Parkway and the development of a technology village and residential areas.

Residents can attend the meeting in person or virtually. It is scheduled for Feb. 3 at 7:00 p.m. in the Public Meeting Room on Iron Bridge Road.

