Richmond police investigate deadly shooting
Published: Jan. 30, 2022 at 10:05 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Police are investigating a shooting that happened on Saturday evening.
Richmond officers were called just after 6:30 p.m. to the 4000 block of Midlothian Turnpike on Jan. 29.
At the scene, police found a man with a gunshot wound in an apartment. He died at the scene.
Anyone with information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective J. Crewell at (804) 646-5324 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
