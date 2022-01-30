Healthcare Pros
Golden Milestones
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Richmond police investigate deadly shooting

Richmond officers were called just after 6:30 p.m. to the 4000 block of Midlothian Turnpike on...
Richmond officers were called just after 6:30 p.m. to the 4000 block of Midlothian Turnpike on Jan. 29.(NBC12 (custom credit))
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jan. 30, 2022 at 10:05 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Police are investigating a shooting that happened on Saturday evening.

Richmond officers were called just after 6:30 p.m. to the 4000 block of Midlothian Turnpike on Jan. 29.

At the scene, police found a man with a gunshot wound in an apartment. He died at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective J. Crewell at (804) 646-5324 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Tod’Quan Jones
Police find firearms, fentanyl when arresting homicide suspect
The sheriff’s office said the man was driving a black Buick Regal.
SWAT team arrests attempted kidnapping suspect in Stafford
Local snow totals
First Alert Weather Day: Snow ended early, now cold & windy
Charles Keven Wright
Man charged in domestic-related shooting death of 18-year-old
The fire happened on Saturday.
Hanover crews battle house fire

Latest News

Generic photo.
Man killed in Sussex County tractor trailer crash
In total between Friday and Saturday, there were 38 total cancellations within into or out of...
38 flights canceled at RIC following Friday snow
RIC
38 flights canceled at RIC following Friday snow
The fire happened on Saturday.
Hanover crews battle house fire