One dead, three hurt, including trooper in fiery I-95 crash

A trooper was burned while attempting at rescue three people from a burning vehicle on I-95.
A trooper was burned while attempting at rescue three people from a burning vehicle on I-95.(VIRGINIA STATE POLICE)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jan. 30, 2022 at 6:05 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) -One person is dead and three others injured after a single vehicle crash in Hanover County.

Virginia State Police responded to the crash in the southbound lanes of I-95 at approximately 2:35 Sunday afternoon.

VSP Sergeant Jessica Shehan says the vehicle ran off the road into the trees and caught fire on impact.

A trooper and a VDOT Safety Services Patrol employee pulled the driver and two passengers from the burning vehicle.

One person was confirmed dead; the remaining two are being treated for serious injuries at VCU Medical Center.

The trooper sustained minor burns during the rescue of the vehicle’s occupants.

The crash remains under investigation.

