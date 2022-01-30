One dead, three hurt, including trooper in fiery I-95 crash

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) -One person is dead and three others injured after a single vehicle crash in Hanover County.

Virginia State Police responded to the crash in the southbound lanes of I-95 at approximately 2:35 Sunday afternoon.

VSP Sergeant Jessica Shehan says the vehicle ran off the road into the trees and caught fire on impact.

A trooper and a VDOT Safety Services Patrol employee pulled the driver and two passengers from the burning vehicle.

One person was confirmed dead; the remaining two are being treated for serious injuries at VCU Medical Center.

The trooper sustained minor burns during the rescue of the vehicle’s occupants.

The crash remains under investigation.

