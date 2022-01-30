Healthcare Pros
Man killed in Sussex County tractor trailer crash

By Amya Mitchell
Published: Jan. 30, 2022 at 11:14 AM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
SUSSEX COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - A Florida man is dead after a tractor trailer crash early this morning.

Police say Jean Balazar was driving a 2016 Freightliner northbound on I-95 around 2:30 a.m. when he was struck in the rear by a 2018 Freightliner.

A Hispanic male driving the 2018 Freightliner was killed on impact. His name has not been released, and his next of kin has not been notified.

The crash shutdown the northbound lane of I-95 and traffic was rerouted. Roads are now clear.

Police charged Balazar at the scene for defective brakes.

The crash is still under investigation.

