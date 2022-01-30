Forecast: Frigid start to a quiet day

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Bitterly cold temperatures this morning. Weather stays quiet until the end of the coming workweek.

Sunday: Mostly sunny after a very cold start. Lows in the teens, highs near 40.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 20s, highs in the mid 40s.

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the mid to upper 40s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and mild for February! Lows in the low 30s, highs in the low 50s.

Thursday: Partly sunny with a chance of a few showers, more likely late in the day. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the low 60s. (Rain Chance: 60%)

Friday: Overcast with showers likely through the morning. Lows in the low 40s, highs in the mid 40s. (Rain Chance: 60%)

Saturday: Partly sunny. Lows in the upper 20s, highs around 40.

