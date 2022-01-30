Healthcare Pros
Augusta County girl dies after Rottweiler attack

(KCTV5 News)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Jan. 30, 2022 at 1:36 PM EST|Updated: 19 hours ago
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - A seven-year-old girl was killed in a dog attack Saturday.

Waynesboro Police said they went to a house in the 200 block of Parker Heights Road just before 2:30 p.m. for a reported dog attack on Jan. 29.

When officers got there, they found a Rottweiler that belonged to that home had attacked the girl.

She was taken to Augusta Health where she later died from her injuries.

A woman was also injured in the attack. She was treated for her injuries and released from the hospital.

The Rottweiler was then taken by the Waynesboro Police Department for standard quarantine protocol at a local shelter.

This investigation continues. Police said no further information will be released at this time.

A gofundme has been created to help the family.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

