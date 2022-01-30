Healthcare Pros
Arrest made in fatal hit and run

34-year-old Edin Barrera Reynozo of Richmond is charged with felony hit and run and driving...
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jan. 30, 2022 at 4:37 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Richmond Police have made an arrest in a fatal hit and run Sunday morning.

Officers were called to the 5500 block of Hull Street Road at approximately 2:13 a.m.

They arrived and found an adult male pedestrian down and unresponsive in the roadway; he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators determined a vehicle traveling eastbound struck the pedestrian in the roadway and the driver left the scene.

34-year-old Edin Barrera Reynozo of Richmond was arrested and has been charged with felony hit and run and driving under the influence; other charges are pending.

Anyone with further information about this hit and run is asked to call Crash Team Investigator D. Olson at (804) 646-1664 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

