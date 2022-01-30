Arrest made in fatal hit and run

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Richmond Police have made an arrest in a fatal hit and run Sunday morning.

Officers were called to the 5500 block of Hull Street Road at approximately 2:13 a.m.

They arrived and found an adult male pedestrian down and unresponsive in the roadway; he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators determined a vehicle traveling eastbound struck the pedestrian in the roadway and the driver left the scene.

34-year-old Edin Barrera Reynozo of Richmond was arrested and has been charged with felony hit and run and driving under the influence; other charges are pending.

Anyone with further information about this hit and run is asked to call Crash Team Investigator D. Olson at (804) 646-1664 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.