38 flights canceled at RIC following Friday snow

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - After days of anticipation and preparation by VDOT, power companies and emergency services, the snowstorm expected to batter the Commonwealth was not as severe as expected.

Between Friday and Saturday, there were 38 total cancellations into or out of the Richmond International Airport.

After a business trip in Birmingham, Alabama, Amber Anderson was stuck in Atlanta after wind from Friday’s storm grounded her plane.

“We were just a couple of minutes from touching down, and the pilot came on and said we were being diverted to Columbia,” Anderson said. “Due to all the weather and craziness there, I wasn’t sure I was going to make it...here this morning, so I rented a car from Atlanta and drove to Richmond through the night.”

A spokesperson with VDOT’s Richmond District says snow accumulations ranged from a dusting to 2.5 inches. The agency says all interstates within the district are clear, but wet pavement and icy patches are being monitored closely for refreeze.

“Air and pavement temperatures are bitterly cold this morning and aren’t expected to rise much above freezing today,” said Gary Jennings, Acting Richmond District Maintenance Engineer. “Any wet pavement is being monitored closely and treated where freezing occurs. Drivers should use extra caution if traveling Saturday, as any wet spots could become slick.”

VDOT Fredricksbug District says Interstate 95 and Fredericksburg area roads are clear, but drivers should also watch for slick spots and downed trees and power lines due to high winds into the evening hours and overnight.

