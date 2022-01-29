Healthcare Pros
Golden Milestones
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Utah Sen. Mitt Romney isolating after positive COVID-19 test

Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, speaks during a Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions...
Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, speaks during a Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee hearing to examine the federal response to COVID-19 and new emerging variants, Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022 on Capitol Hill in Washington.(Greg Nash | Greg Nash/Pool via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 29, 2022 at 5:50 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — U.S. Sen. Mitt Romney tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday and “will be isolating and working remotely for the recommended period of time,” according to a news release from his office.

The Utah Republican is fully vaccinated and boosted against COVID-19 and is not showing any symptoms, the statement said. His wife, Ann, tested negative for the virus.

The senator’s office provided no additional details.

Romney, who was the GOP nominee for president in 2012 and the former governor of Massachusetts, is among a group of other congressional lawmakers that have contracted the virus recently, including Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-CortezRep. Ayanna Pressley and Sen. Elizabeth Warren.

Earlier this month, Romney criticized President Joe Biden’s administration for what he saw as a failure to ramp up testing availability ahead of the omicron variant, according to the Deseret News.

“I think, unfortunately, the administration was wrong in not building testing capacity at a time when we all thought COVID was going away,” he said at a Senate hearing.

In the same hearing, Romney said it would be helpful for people to know when they should get tested for the coronavirus, noting the lack of available test kits.

“Because I think a lot of individuals, myself included, get tested when there’s no indication that I need to get tested, other than to just want to make sure I’m not sick. There’s huge demand for tests which are in short supply, in part because of that,” he said.

Romney tested positive as omicron, the highly contagious coronavirus variant sweeping across the country, is driving the daily U.S. death toll higher than during last fall’s delta wave.

The seven-day rolling average for daily new COVID-19 deaths in the U.S. has been climbing since mid-November, reaching 2,267 on Thursday and surpassing a September peak of 2,100 when delta was the dominant variant.

Omicron symptoms are often milder, and some infected people show none, researchers agree. But like the flu, it can be deadly, especially for people who are older, have other health problems or who are unvaccinated.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Local snow totals
First Alert Weather Day: Snow ended early, now cold & windy
Tod’Quan Jones
Police find firearms, fentanyl when arresting homicide suspect
Jacob McClung
Man arrested in connection to hit-and-run of Richmond officer
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
Five-year-old girl fights for her life following Richmond shooting
Charles Keven Wright
Man charged in domestic-related shooting death of 18-year-old

Latest News

A mailman was seen braving strong winds and heavy snowy during a nor'easter in Rhode Island....
Winter storm lashes East Coast with deep snow, high winds
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) watches the sideline during a NFL divisional...
AP sources: Despite reports, Tom Brady hasn’t made up mind
For one Lincoln high schooler it’s been a challenging week. His car was stolen and wrecked,...
Car given to Nebraska high school student by his late father stolen and wrecked
A severe nor'easter is hitting the East Coast this weekend. (Source: CNN, WSFB, WCVB)
Possible historic nor'easter affecting millions