SWAT team arrests attempted kidnapping suspect in Stafford

STAFFORD, Va. (WWBT) - Police in Stafford County have arrested a man they say tried to kidnap a young girl.

The child is just 9 years old.

The sheriff’s office said the attempted abduction happened shortly before 3 p.m. on Friday on Basswood Drive in Embrey Mill.

Witnesses say the man grabbed the girl and took her to a vehicle, but she was about to get out and run away, deputies said.

Investigators identified the suspect and an arrest warrant was obtained for 34-year-old Steven Williams.

Police say the SWAT team went to serve the warrant but Williams refused to exit his home.

After nearly five hours, a K9 entered the home and found the suspect.

Williams remains in police custody awaiting a bond hearing.

Anyone with information on the attempted kidnapping is asked to call 540-658-4400.

