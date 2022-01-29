Hanover crews battle house fire
Published: Jan. 29, 2022 at 12:38 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - Hanover firefighters battled a house fire on Saturday morning.
The two-story house fire happened along the 3400 block of Crown Hill Road.
Rural water supply operations were used with tankers.
No injuries were reported.
Four people were displaced.
The cause of the fire is being investigated.
