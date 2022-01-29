Healthcare Pros
Hanover crews battle house fire

The fire happened on Saturday.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jan. 29, 2022 at 12:38 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - Hanover firefighters battled a house fire on Saturday morning.

The two-story house fire happened along the 3400 block of Crown Hill Road.

Rural water supply operations were used with tankers.

No injuries were reported.

Four people were displaced.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.

