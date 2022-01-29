Healthcare Pros
Forecast: Snow ends early leaving us cold & windy

Eastern VA still under Winter Weather Advisories/Winter Storm Warnings
By Sophia Armata
Published: Jan. 29, 2022 at 5:33 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Snow showers end early, there is still concern for slick spots on roads.

*First Alert Weather Day: Most areas saw snow overnight with higher accumulations along the coast. Winter Storm Warnings are in place until 4PM for coastal counties.

Saturday: FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Snow showers end before sunrise. Turning partly to mostly sunny. Gusts out of the north up to 30 mph, 45mph near the coast. Wind chill will feel more like the teens all day! Highs around 30. (AM Snow Chance: 30%)

Sunday: Mostly sunny after a very cold start. Lows in the teens, highs in the mid 30s.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 20s, highs in the low 40s.

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the upper 40s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and mild for February! Lows in the low 30s, highs in the upper 50s.

Thursday: Partly sunny with a chance of a few showers. Lows in the mid 40s, highs near 60. (Rain Chance: 40%)

Friday: Overcast with a chance for showers. Lows in the low 40s, highs in the mid 40s. (Rain Chance: 40%)

Forecast: Snow showers end early Saturday, Turning cold and windy
Northern Neck Electric Co-Op prepares for high winds as winter storm hits
Forecast: Snow likely overnight, highest amounts eastern Virginia
