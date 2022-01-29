First Alert Weather Day: Snow ended early, now cold & windy

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A powerful storm developed just off the eastern U.S. coast and brought accumulating snow to portions of Virginia overnight.

Even though the snow is gone, we’re still tracking winds gusts possible up to30- 40 mph. We will have a sustained north wind 15-25mph across Central VA. That will make for COLD wind chills in the teens all day Saturday. Bundle up and stay warm!

A few local snow total reports from across Virginia (WWBT)

The National Weather Service has a Winter Storm Warning still in effect for some counties through this evening:

Coastal saw anywhere from 3-5" of snow and remains under a Winter Storm Warning (WWBT)

The Virginia Beach area is also under a Coastal Flood Warning:

Coastal flooding likely in Virginia Beach this morning & afternoon (WWBT)

In addition to the snow and cold temperatures, we are expecting minor to locally moderate tidal flooding today. Mainly along the southern portions of the Chesapeake Bay and along the Atlantic coast. #VAwx #MDwx #NCwx https://t.co/a8nopRgrHp — NWS Wakefield (@NWSWakefieldVA) January 29, 2022

