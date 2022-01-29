First Alert Weather Day: Snow ended early, now cold & windy
Some counties are still under a Winter Storm Warning
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A powerful storm developed just off the eastern U.S. coast and brought accumulating snow to portions of Virginia overnight.
Even though the snow is gone, we’re still tracking winds gusts possible up to30- 40 mph. We will have a sustained north wind 15-25mph across Central VA. That will make for COLD wind chills in the teens all day Saturday. Bundle up and stay warm!
The National Weather Service has a Winter Storm Warning still in effect for some counties through this evening:
The Virginia Beach area is also under a Coastal Flood Warning:
