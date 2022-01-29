Deputies investigate attempted kidnapping of 9-year-old girl
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 10:22 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
STAFFORD, Va. (WWBT) - The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the attempted kidnapping of a 9-year-old girl.
The sheriff’s office said the attempted abduction happened shortly before 3 p.m. on Friday on Basswood Drive in Embrey Mill.
The man grabbed the girl and took her to a vehicle, but was about to get out and run away, deputies said.
Officials said the man was driving a black Buick Regal, which is pictured above.
Anyone with information is asked to call 540-658-4400.
Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.
Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.