Healthcare Pros
Golden Milestones
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

61 dogs rescued from ‘inhumane’ conditions in North Carolina

A North Carolina homeowner faces charges after animal services rescued more than 60 dogs from...
A North Carolina homeowner faces charges after animal services rescued more than 60 dogs from unsanitary and inhumane conditions.(Currituck County Government)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 10:33 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CURRITUCK Co., NC. (WWBT) - A North Carolina homeowner faces charges after animal services rescued more than 60 dogs from unsanitary and inhumane conditions.

In a post on the Currituck County Government’s Facebook page, 47 adult dogs and 14 puppies were removed from Bentwood Labradors in Moyock.

Sadly, one dog was found dead and several others were taken for emergency medical treatment. The rest of the dogs are being cared for at the animal shelter.

The county said that adoption information would follow once the dogs are evaluated.

💙 A special thank you goes to the staff at Currituck Animal Services today for rescuing 61 dogs (47 adults and 14...

Posted by Currituck County Government on Friday, January 28, 2022

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

We have a First Alert Weather Day for Saturday for the potential of accumulating snow across...
First Alert Weather Days: Snow likely Friday evening into Saturday
Andy Parker (Source: NBC12)
Father of Virginia reporter killed on live TV running for Congress
Wednesday evening, CCPS sent a letter to parents and staff with additional details regarding...
Chesterfield teacher ready to hand in resignation over mask choice in schools
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
Five-year-old girl fights for her life following Richmond shooting
Jacob McClung
Man arrested in connection to hit-and-run of Richmond officer

Latest News

The sheriff’s office said the man was driving a black Buick Regal.
Deputies investigate attempted kidnapping of 9-year-old girl
Dr.Pitre-Martin says they expect the final piece for the pump to come in next week.
Parents concerned with inconsistent heat at Petersburg High School
The City of Richmond’s gamble on bringing back ONE Casino + Resort could become a moot point.
Petersburg battles for casino option over Richmond in General Assembly
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
Five-year-old girl fights for her life following Richmond shooting