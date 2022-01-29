61 dogs rescued from ‘inhumane’ conditions in North Carolina

CURRITUCK Co., NC. (WWBT) - A North Carolina homeowner faces charges after animal services rescued more than 60 dogs from unsanitary and inhumane conditions.

In a post on the Currituck County Government’s Facebook page, 47 adult dogs and 14 puppies were removed from Bentwood Labradors in Moyock.

Sadly, one dog was found dead and several others were taken for emergency medical treatment. The rest of the dogs are being cared for at the animal shelter.

The county said that adoption information would follow once the dogs are evaluated.

💙 A special thank you goes to the staff at Currituck Animal Services today for rescuing 61 dogs (47 adults and 14... Posted by Currituck County Government on Friday, January 28, 2022

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.