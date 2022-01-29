61 dogs rescued from ‘inhumane’ conditions in North Carolina
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 10:33 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
CURRITUCK Co., NC. (WWBT) - A North Carolina homeowner faces charges after animal services rescued more than 60 dogs from unsanitary and inhumane conditions.
In a post on the Currituck County Government’s Facebook page, 47 adult dogs and 14 puppies were removed from Bentwood Labradors in Moyock.
Sadly, one dog was found dead and several others were taken for emergency medical treatment. The rest of the dogs are being cared for at the animal shelter.
The county said that adoption information would follow once the dogs are evaluated.
Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.
Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.