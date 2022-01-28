Youngkin’s plan to punish cities that defund police would mostly hit small towns

A budget amendment proposed by Gov. Glenn Youngkin aims to punish local governments that have reduced funding for police — an idea he railed against on the campaign trail.

But state reports tracking local government spending suggest his plan would mostly limit state support for struggling small-town police departments, where budgets fluctuate from year to year.

“I don’t know of any localities — nobody has done what I’d call a ‘defunding,’” said Dana Schrad, the executive director of the Virginia Association of Chiefs of Police. “Some may have reduced agency budgets — not in a punitive way, but because they were resource-challenged.”

Youngkin introduced the plan in his first address to the General Assembly, asking lawmakers to increase state funding for local departments by $26 million, “but only in localities that are increasing funding for their police departments.”

“We must stand with our law enforcement agencies,” Youngkin said, lamenting the recent death of Michael Chandler, a Big Stone Gap police officer recently shot and killed in the line of duty.

Youngkin released the details of the plan last week, presenting a budget amendment that would increase state funding for local police departments by $13.5 million for two consecutive years, with the caveat that “no funds shall be allocated to any locality in which the police department’s budget has decreased on a per capita basis.”

Youngkin’s spokeswoman, Macaulay Porter, did not offer additional detail about how that would be calculated, but said the proposal “is forward-looking — you cannot decrease your funding in order to receive more funding.”

