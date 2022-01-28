Healthcare Pros
Golden Milestones
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Youngkin’s plan to punish cities that defund police would mostly hit small towns

A police car in Richmond, Va.
A police car in Richmond, Va.(Ned Oliver, Virginia Mercury)
By Ned Oliver
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 1:04 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A budget amendment proposed by Gov. Glenn Youngkin aims to punish local governments that have reduced funding for police — an idea he railed against on the campaign trail.

But state reports tracking local government spending suggest his plan would mostly limit state support for struggling small-town police departments, where budgets fluctuate from year to year.

“I don’t know of any localities — nobody has done what I’d call a ‘defunding,’” said Dana Schrad, the executive director of the Virginia Association of Chiefs of Police. “Some may have reduced agency budgets — not in a punitive way, but because they were resource-challenged.”

Youngkin introduced the plan in his first address to the General Assembly, asking lawmakers to increase state funding for local departments by $26 million, “but only in localities that are increasing funding for their police departments.”

“We must stand with our law enforcement agencies,” Youngkin said, lamenting the recent death of Michael Chandler, a Big Stone Gap police officer recently shot and killed in the line of duty.

Youngkin released the details of the plan last week, presenting a budget amendment that would increase state funding for local police departments by $13.5 million for two consecutive years, with the caveat that “no funds shall be allocated to any locality in which the police department’s budget has decreased on a per capita basis.”

Youngkin’s spokeswoman, Macaulay Porter, did not offer additional detail about how that would be calculated, but said the proposal “is forward-looking — you cannot decrease your funding in order to receive more funding.”

READ MORE ON VIRGINIAMERCURY.COM >

The Virginia Mercury is a new, nonpartisan, nonprofit news organization covering Virginia government and policy.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

We have a First Alert Weather Day for Saturday for the potential of accumulating snow across...
First Alert Weather Days: Snow likely Friday evening into Saturday
Wednesday evening, CCPS sent a letter to parents and staff with additional details regarding...
Chesterfield teacher ready to hand in resignation over mask choice in schools
Andy Parker (Source: NBC12)
Father of Virginia reporter killed on live TV running for Congress
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
Girl fighting for life following Richmond shooting
Police in San Antonio said two sons stabbed and brutally beat their own mother inside the...
Police: Mom stabbed, beaten with baseball bat by her own sons, ages 12 and 16

Latest News

We have a First Alert Weather Day for Saturday for the potential of accumulating snow across...
First Alert Weather Days: Snow likely Friday evening into Saturday
Secretary of Public Safety Brian Moran
Virginia’s former secretary of public safety registers as marijuana lobbyist
The City of Richmond’s gamble on bringing back ONE Casino + Resort could become a moot point.
Petersburg battles for casino option over Richmond in General Assembly
Police closed Broad Street in Richmond to traffic during a pro-gun rally on Monday, Jan. 18,...
Va. Senate votes to require police to tell drivers why they were pulled over