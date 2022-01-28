VDOT Fredericksburg warns drivers of road conditions ahead of this weekend’s winter storm

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Even though forecasts show that snow isn’t expected to hit the Richmond area hard, VDOT crews are issuing a warning for those who are traveling.

VDOT crews in Fredericksburg are reminding drivers that this winter storm is expected to create hazardous travel conditions in the Fredericksburg area, Northern Neck, and Middle Peninsula on Friday and Saturday.

Forecasts predict that snow is expected to start falling along the I-95 corridor in the Fredericksburg area Friday afternoon.

VDOT says travelers should plan to arrive at their destination ahead of this winter storm or delay their trip until the storm has ended and road conditions have improved, and warning drivers not to travel during the storm.

Crews have finished pretreating I-95 travel lanes, bridges, overpasses, and ramps, and primary roads are in the process of being pretreated.

Where VDOT Will Be During The Storm:

VDOT crews will be in position when snow begins to fall. More than 100 pieces of equipment are dedicated to plowing and treating I-95 in the Fredericksburg area

Crews will repeatedly circulate over the nearly 50 miles of interstate that passes through Caroline, Spotsylvania, and Stafford counties and the City of Fredericksburg.

Six heavy-duty towing crews will be located along I-95 in the region, with two crews in each county.

A team of interstate monitors will drive the interstate to quickly identify any hazardous road conditions, and report crashes, disabled vehicles, or other incidents.

Tree contractors will be staged districtwide to help remove downed trees and debris that may block travel lanes.

Virginia State Police and representatives from surrounding localities will also be on standby.

VDOT says that gusting winds are expected as part of this storm, so they will monitor wind speeds on major river crossings in the Northern Neck and Middle Peninsula.

Bridges That Will Be Monitored:

Norris Bridge , which carries Route 3 over the Rappahannock River between Lancaster and Middlesex counties

Downing Bridge , which carries Route 360 over the Rappahannock River between Richmond County and the Town of Tappahannock

Route 223 bridge over Milford Haven, which connects mainland Mathews County with Gwynn’s Island

Eltham Bridge , which carries Route 30/Route 33 traffic over the Pamunkey River and connects the Town of West Point and New Kent County

Lord Delaware Bridge, which carries Route 33 over the Mattaponi River and connects the Town of West Point and King and Queen County

A high wind advisory notice will be posted on these bridges if winds reach 30 mph over a 30 minute period.

The Merry Point Ferry in Lancaster County and the Sunnybank Ferry in Northumberland County are operating as scheduled today, on Friday, Jan. 28.

Ferry service will be suspended on Saturday, Jan. 29.

