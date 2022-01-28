Healthcare Pros
Golden Milestones
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Va. Senate votes to require police to tell drivers why they were pulled over

Police closed Broad Street in Richmond to traffic during a pro-gun rally on Monday, Jan. 18,...
Police closed Broad Street in Richmond to traffic during a pro-gun rally on Monday, Jan. 18, 2021.(Ned Oliver, Virginia Mercury)
By Ned Oliver
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 12:38 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The Virginia Senate voted Thursday to require police officers to tell drivers why they are being pulled over before requiring them to present their driver’s license and registration.

Democrats, who unanimously backed the measure over opposition from Republicans, framed the change as a limited step that could hopefully deescalate traffic stops.

“When people are stopped, they generally want to know why,” Sen. Scott Surovell, D-Fairfax, who proposed the measure, told his colleagues.

Surovell described the bill as a minor change to state code. He said that if an officer did not follow the new rule, the only legal ramifications would be that the officer would be unable to write a ticket for failure to provide identification, which he said carries a $10 fine and is seldom used.

Republican lawmakers unanimously opposed the measure, arguing that it could make police work more dangerous.

READ MORE ON VIRGINIAMERCURY.COM >

The Virginia Mercury is a new, nonpartisan, nonprofit news organization covering Virginia government and policy.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

We have a First Alert Weather Day for Saturday for the potential of accumulating snow across...
First Alert Weather Days: Snow likely Friday evening into Saturday
Wednesday evening, CCPS sent a letter to parents and staff with additional details regarding...
Chesterfield teacher ready to hand in resignation over mask choice in schools
Andy Parker (Source: NBC12)
Father of Virginia reporter killed on live TV running for Congress
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
Girl fighting for life following Richmond shooting
Police in San Antonio said two sons stabbed and brutally beat their own mother inside the...
Police: Mom stabbed, beaten with baseball bat by her own sons, ages 12 and 16

Latest News

A police car in Richmond, Va.
Youngkin’s plan to punish cities that defund police would mostly hit small towns
We have a First Alert Weather Day for Saturday for the potential of accumulating snow across...
First Alert Weather Days: Snow likely Friday evening into Saturday
Secretary of Public Safety Brian Moran
Virginia’s former secretary of public safety registers as marijuana lobbyist
The City of Richmond’s gamble on bringing back ONE Casino + Resort could become a moot point.
Petersburg battles for casino option over Richmond in General Assembly