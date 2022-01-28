Healthcare Pros
Golden Milestones
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Teen convicted of sex assaults at schools won’t have to register as sex offender

Gavel on sounding block
Gavel on sounding block(Source: Gray News)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 10:13 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUDOUN Co., Va. (WWBT) - A teen convicted of two sexual assaults at two high schools will no longer have to register as a sex offender, according to a victim’s attorney.

According to a release, the change comes after the Loudoun County Juvenile and Domestic Relations District Court modified the previous sentencing order.

Previously, NBC Washington reported that the teenage boy was convicted of sexually assaulting two classmates.

Loudoun County Schools transferred the accused boy to Broad Run High School after being charged with sexually assaulting a female student in a girl’s bathroom at Stone Bridge High School.

The father of one of the victims issued a statement saying:

“My wife and I are not just heartbroken about today’s ruling, we are quite frankly mad at how the justice system and the Loudoun Commonwealth’s attorney have let down both our daughter, as well as the other victims of his predatory actions. The person who committed these horrible crimes against these young women will now, due to the errors of the county prosecutor, not have to bear the permanent shame at being known as a lifetime registered sex offender, as he had been originally sentenced. We are now concerned, more than ever, that this change in his legal status may put other parents’ daughters at risk of physical harm in the future. Despite today’s ruling, we continue to be committed to making sure that justice prevails in our daughter’s case, both now and in the future.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

We have a First Alert Weather Day for Saturday for the potential of accumulating snow across...
First Alert Weather Days: Snow likely Friday evening into Saturday
Gov. Youngkin addressed the joint assembly for the first time since assuming office.
Gov. Youngkin sets up tip line to report ‘divisive’ teaching practices
Andy Parker (Source: NBC12)
Father of Virginia reporter killed on live TV running for Congress
Wednesday evening, CCPS sent a letter to parents and staff with additional details regarding...
Chesterfield teacher ready to hand in resignation over mask choice in schools
Virginia State Police (FILE)
Police investigate deadly crash in Powhatan

Latest News

Vaccine
Chesterfield vaccine clinic changing hours ahead of potential snow
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
Girl fighting for life following Richmond shooting
While some school districts have decided to lift their mask mandate, other school districts...
Mixed emotions from Chesterfield teachers, parents over making masks optional
We have a First Alert Weather Day for Saturday for the potential of accumulating snow across...
First Alert Weather Days: Snow likely Friday evening into Saturday