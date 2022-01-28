Teen convicted of sex assaults at schools won’t have to register as sex offender

LOUDOUN Co., Va. (WWBT) - A teen convicted of two sexual assaults at two high schools will no longer have to register as a sex offender, according to a victim’s attorney.

According to a release, the change comes after the Loudoun County Juvenile and Domestic Relations District Court modified the previous sentencing order.

Previously, NBC Washington reported that the teenage boy was convicted of sexually assaulting two classmates.

Loudoun County Schools transferred the accused boy to Broad Run High School after being charged with sexually assaulting a female student in a girl’s bathroom at Stone Bridge High School.

The father of one of the victims issued a statement saying:

“My wife and I are not just heartbroken about today’s ruling, we are quite frankly mad at how the justice system and the Loudoun Commonwealth’s attorney have let down both our daughter, as well as the other victims of his predatory actions. The person who committed these horrible crimes against these young women will now, due to the errors of the county prosecutor, not have to bear the permanent shame at being known as a lifetime registered sex offender, as he had been originally sentenced. We are now concerned, more than ever, that this change in his legal status may put other parents’ daughters at risk of physical harm in the future. Despite today’s ruling, we continue to be committed to making sure that justice prevails in our daughter’s case, both now and in the future.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.