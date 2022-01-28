Healthcare Pros
Struggles continue for those trying to get unemployment benefits

Virginia Unemployment Commission
By Joi Bass
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 6:46 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - More problems for the Virginia Unemployment Commission - as some are still struggling to get unemployment benefits.

This is happening despite a new online portal and system changes that state leaders said would resolve issues with claims, reduce delays and get benefits out faster.

VEC says it’s reviewing claims for legitimacy and eligibility, but some claimants say it should not take as long as it does to resolve flagged issues.

This all comes as Virginia’s new Secretary of Labor Bryan Slater is now in charge of the overhaul of VEC after a state watchdog group found numerous problems with its operations during the pandemic.

