Police search for suspect involved in 7-11 robbery overnight

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 6:02 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Police are currently searching for a suspect they say was involved in a gas station robbery overnight.

Police say the robbery occurred at 7-11 at 5549 Belmont Road at 3:40 a.m. on Friday.

The man entered the business, displayed a firearm, and demanded money. After receiving the money, the suspect fled on foot.

Police say, no one was hurt during the robbery.

Police search for suspect involved in 7-11 robbery overnight
Police search for suspect involved in 7-11 robbery overnight(Chesterfield County Police Department)

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

