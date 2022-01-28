Police search for suspect involved in 7-11 robbery overnight
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 6:02 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Police are currently searching for a suspect they say was involved in a gas station robbery overnight.
Police say the robbery occurred at 7-11 at 5549 Belmont Road at 3:40 a.m. on Friday.
The man entered the business, displayed a firearm, and demanded money. After receiving the money, the suspect fled on foot.
Police say, no one was hurt during the robbery.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.
Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.
Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.