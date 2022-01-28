Healthcare Pros
Police find firearms, fentanyl when arresting homicide suspect

Tod’Quan Jones
Tod’Quan Jones(Richmond Police)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 3:17 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police said they found firearms and fentanyl when they arrested a homicide suspect.

While Richmond police and Virginia State Police executed a search warrant on Thursday night, they found over two pounds of fentanyl, assault-style weapons and cash.

Police arrested Tod’Quan Jones, 21, of Richmond, and charged him with possession of fentanyl with the intent to distribute, weapons violations, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Police said other charges are pending.

Jones is also the suspect in the shooting death of Keyron Haskins, which happened on June 15, 2021, along Bethel Street.

“This dangerous individual posed a threat to everyone in the city and the region – and thanks to the excellent work by RPD detectives and the Virginia State Police – he is now in custody,” said RPD Chief Gerald M. Smith. “Fentanyl is a deadly narcotic responsible for many overdose deaths – and this enormous amount of the drug is now no longer on the streets and a threat to our community.”

