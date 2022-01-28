News to Know for Jan. 28: VDOT preps for snow; Child shot in Richmond; Loudoun County sex assault update

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - We are preparing for another round of winter weather this evening leading into tomorrow morning, and we are on your side with the latest forecast updates. But for now, here’s a look at our top headlines!

VDOT Is Ready

When it comes to road impacts, VDOT is not taking any chances ahead of the storm.

Crews have been out pretreating the roads since Wednesday and will be out again today.

Despite the forecast calling for rain before the snowfall, VDOT spokesperson Bethanie Glover says the agency is confident its pretreatment won’t get washed away.

“Our crews still saw some value in pretreating routes this time to reduce the chance of icy bonds forming with the pavement,” Glover said.

VDOT is urging drivers to be cautious on the roads and its asking for space as crews continue to treat and prepare to clear the roads.

As always, if you can avoid it, stay off the roads. If not, be careful!

Double Shooting In Richmond

A girl is fighting for her life this morning and a woman is injured following a double shooting on the city’s southside.

It happened around 6:30 last night, and police say they found both victims on Clarkson Road, off Hull Street Road.

Both victims were taken to the hospital. The woman is expected to recover.

There is no suspect information at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

Loudoun County Sex Assault Update

Gavel (WRDW)

Turning to Loudoun County - a teen convicted in two sexual assaults at two high schools will no longer have to register as a sex offender.

Yesterday, the judge said she made a mistake when originally giving out the penalty - which is usually reserved for adults.

Attorneys argued the sentence wasn’t properly handled and the punishment was not appropriate.

The father of one of the victims issued a statement.

“The person who committed these horrible crimes.. will now, due to the errors of the county prosecutor, not have to bear the permanent shame of being known as a lifetime registered sex offender, as he had originally been sentenced. We are now concerned, more than ever, that this change.. may put other parents’ daughters at risk of physical harm in the future.”

Andy Parker Runs For Congress

Barbara and Andy Parker, parents of murdered journalist Alison Parker. (Source: NBC12)

The father of a reporter who was shot and killed on live television in 2015 is announcing his bid for Congress.

Andy Parker says he will run for the Democratic nomination in Virginia’s newly drawn 5th district and challenge Republican Rep. Bob Good.

Parker says he’ll have a running mate, his daughter Alison who was shot and killed at our sister station WDBJ by a former colleague.

Parker is a longtime gun control advocate and supporter of greater regulation of the tech industry.

One Good Thing

A stranger decided to do the right thing and reunite a Midlothian woman with her lost wedding ring.

Jamie Fodrey got a $5,000 ring from her husband for their 10th anniversary, but she lost it a few days later.

She called the tanning salon where she just was with no luck, so she posted her plea for help in a Facebook group.

Megan Hubbard, the woman who found the ring, re-boxed it before giving it back to Jamie.

She added a few stone crystals and a ‘What Would Jesus Do’ wristband inside.

Jamie Fodrey receiving her ring back from Megan Hubbard

Jamie gave Megan a handwritten thank you note and a $100 bill for her honesty.

First Alert Weather Day

We are tracking snow tonight into Saturday with the highest amounts in far eastern VA.

Today will be mostly cloudy with late afternoon rain changing over to snow this evening/overnight.

Highs will be in the low 40s - watch out for slick spots!

