Healthcare Pros
Golden Milestones
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Man charged in domestic-related shooting death of 18-year-old

Charles Keven Wright
Charles Keven Wright(Brunswick County Sheriff's Office)
By Hannah Smith
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 3:36 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRUNSWICK, Va. (WWBT) - A 55-year-old man is facing charges in the domestic-related shooting death of an 18-year-old.

Police were called shortly after midnight on Jan. 28 to a home along Brodnax Road.

Deputies found Joshua Brandon Ingram, 18, with a gunshot wound at the scene. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators determined that the shooting was domestic-related, and Charles Keven Wright, 55, was arrested at the scene.

Wright was taken to jail and charged with first-degree murder.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

We have a First Alert Weather Day for Saturday for the potential of accumulating snow across...
First Alert Weather Days: Snow likely Friday evening into Saturday
Andy Parker (Source: NBC12)
Father of Virginia reporter killed on live TV running for Congress
Wednesday evening, CCPS sent a letter to parents and staff with additional details regarding...
Chesterfield teacher ready to hand in resignation over mask choice in schools
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
Five-year-old girl fights for her life following Richmond shooting
Police in San Antonio said two sons stabbed and brutally beat their own mother inside the...
Police: Mom stabbed, beaten with baseball bat by her own sons, ages 12 and 16

Latest News

Henrico County Public Schools is changing its isolation guidelines if a student or staff member...
Henrico Schools reducing isolation periods for COVID-19
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
Five-year-old girl fights for her life following Richmond shooting
Traffic alert generic
Emergency bridge work on I-195 expected to cause delays Friday
Virginia State Capitol.
Bills advance that would halt planned minimum wage increases