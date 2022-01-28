Man charged in domestic-related shooting death of 18-year-old

BRUNSWICK, Va. (WWBT) - A 55-year-old man is facing charges in the domestic-related shooting death of an 18-year-old.

Police were called shortly after midnight on Jan. 28 to a home along Brodnax Road.

Deputies found Joshua Brandon Ingram, 18, with a gunshot wound at the scene. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators determined that the shooting was domestic-related, and Charles Keven Wright, 55, was arrested at the scene.

Wright was taken to jail and charged with first-degree murder.

