Man arrested in connection to hit-and-run of Richmond officer

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Police have made an arrest after a police officer was struck by a motorcycle Tuesday.

Shortly after 5 p.m. on Jan. 25, officers were called about a group of motorcyclists driving aggressively near the intersection of Broad and Terminal.

At the scene, the officer started to direct traffic. Around 5:13 p.m. in the 1300 block of West Broad Street, the officer was hit by a motorcycle within the group.

“The driver left the scene and the officer was transported to a local hospital by an RPD officer where he is now being evaluated and treated for a head injury,” police said in a release.

Jacob Terry McClung, 22, of Prince George was taken into custody on Thursday in Hopewell by members of the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force.

McClung has been charged with felony hit and run, felony elude, reckless driving, and numerous traffic offenses.

He is currently being held at the Richmond Justice Center without bond.

Chief of Police Gerald M. Smith spoke about the incident.

“We are fortunate that no one died in this incident”, Smith said. “Joyriding and endangering the lives of others by reckless driving on the city streets of Richmond will not be tolerated. There are serious charges associated with this behavior and you will be charged appropriately”.

