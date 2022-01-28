Healthcare Pros
Kia recalls 410K vehicles; air bags might not work in crash

A woman walks past near a logo of Kia Corporation at the Seoul Mobility Show in Goyang, South...
A woman walks past near a logo of Kia Corporation at the Seoul Mobility Show in Goyang, South Korea, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021.(Lee Jin-man | AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 10:35 AM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
DETROIT (AP) — Kia is recalling more than 410,000 vehicles in the U.S. to fix a problem that can stop the air bags from inflating in a crash.

The recall covers certain Forte small cars from the 2017 and 2018 model years, and Sedona minivans and Soul small SUVs from 2017 through 2019. The electric Soul also is included.

The Korean automaker says the air bag control computer cover can contact a memory chip and damage the electrical circuit. That could stop the air bags from inflating.

Dealers will inspect the computer and either update software or replace it.

Owners will be notified by mail starting March 21.

