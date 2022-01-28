Henrico Schools reducing isolation periods for COVID-19

Healthcare Pros
Henrico County Public Schools is changing its isolation guidelines if a student or staff member tests positive for COVID-19.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 4:52 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico County Public Schools is changing its isolation guidelines if a student or staff member tests positive for COVID-19.

The quarantine period is being shortened from 10 to five days following the latest guidance from the CDC and Virginia Department of Health.

The new guidelines only apply if symptoms are improving and they are fever-free for 24 hours without fever-reducing medication.

When students or staff return to school, they must wear a mask for five days.

The division will no longer contact trace but instead focus on suspected outbreaks, which also aligns with VDH guidelines.

Changes are effective Jan. 31.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

